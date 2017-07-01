'Preacher' Spoilers: Showrunners Tease Season 2, Jesse's Road Trip

The second season of AMC's "Preacher" will start took look like the comic books created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. Jesse (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga), and Cassidy (Joe Gilgun) are finally crossing the borders of the Texan town of Annville, setting off on a search for the almighty God.

Facebook/PreacherAMC "Preacher" offers a different season 2

For the uninitiated, a great chunk of the first season of the show was focused on Jesse's discovery of the Genesis, of his power, and more importantly, his discovery of God and of his absence. Although it looked more of a prequel for the "Preacher," showrunners Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Sam Catlin admitted that it was a conscious decision.

They wanted to lay the groundwork for "Preacher" before starting to build up on it.

As for the latest season, the showrunner said during a press conference that "all the characters shift and change in ways that are unexpected." According to Rogen, they are "kind of changing what the show is." And will continue to do so if given the chance.

While the trio may have agreed to go on this quest together, the dynamic will eventually start to crumble. A good deal of their struggles ahead has to do with their friendship, their keeping secrets and telling lies. Cooper once teased that there will be "conflicting viewpoints" and consequently they will be divided. Furthermore, fans can expect to see new characters involved in this dynamic.

"That dynamic is very interesting as well to see who sides with who, who harbors secrets from each other to protect the other," Cooper teased.

Catlin also promised that Jesse's road trip will be exactly like that in the comic books.

"Preacher" season 2 premiered on Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. on AMC. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT.