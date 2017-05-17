Preakness 2017 Date, Favorites Preview: Always Dreaming Expected to Come Out on Top

The 2017 Preakness Stakes is coming up this weekend, and Always Dreaming is the favorite contender after bagging the Kentucky Derby this year.

The second leg of the Triple Crown will take place this Saturday, May 20, at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, and Always Dreaming is anticipated to finish first in the race, reports reveal.

Always Dreaming took first place at the recent 2017 Kentucky Derby race with the help of his jockey John Velazquez, who steered the horse in an advantageous position on the field. It is expected that Always Dreaming will do the same at the upcoming Preakness Stakes, as it often happens that the winner of Run for the Roses becomes the favored contender for the upcoming race at the Pimlico.

Always Dreaming has developed into a market leader in the industry of horse racing at a rapid pace. ESPN's Darren Rovell took to Twitter the progress of Always Dreaming in the past two years.

"Derby winner Always Dreaming collects $1.24 million. Horse was bought for $350,000 in Sept. 2015," Rovell's post reads.

However, the smaller arena and packed curbs might give a chance to a couple of undergdogs behind Always Dreaming to snatch his top spot, the Bleacher Report opines.

Second favorite for the upcoming Preakness Stakes race is Classic Empire, which was expected to land number 1 at the Kentucky Derby event.

However, the race horse lost his stride early, which placed him farther down the field. But jockey Julien Leparoux brought Classic Empire up to speed and landed fourth place. Classic Empire has the speed to go head-to-head with Always Dreaming at the race in Pimlico.

Another horse that is being betted against Always Dreaming is Irish War Cry. Trainer Graham Motion shared in a Twitter post that Irish Wary Cry finished the Derby race in "good shape, gave us a thrill turning for home."

The 2017 Preakness Stakes will happen this Saturday, May 20, at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.