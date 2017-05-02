Predator Triton 700, Helios 300 Specs and Features: Acer Rolls Out New Gaming-Focused Laptops

Acer has just announced the Predator Triton 700 and Helios 300 — some of their new gaming-focused laptops, monitors and all-in-one desktops.

Twitter/@AcerAmericaPromotional image for Acer's new gaming laptop called Predator Helios 300.

Over the weekend, Acer announced their latest premium gaming laptops under the Predator line during their Next@Acer event in New York City. The higher end product is called the Triton 700 which will have two variants, with the only difference being their processors.

Anandtech has the complete specifications of the Predator Triton 700. The report says one variant runs with a four-core, four-thread Intel Core i5-7300 HQ that promises a speed of 2.5 gigahertz up to 3.5 GHz. The other kind of Predator Triton 700 has a higher-end processor called the Core i7-7700 HQ with a four-core, eight-thread process. The latter is believed to be able to deliver a base clock of 2.8 GHz and 3.8 GHz when overclocked.

The rest of the specs are pretty much the same. The gaming laptop will sport a 15.6-inch full high-definition display that can deliver a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. Its graphics card remains unspecified but it is built based on the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-series with G-Sync support for external displays.

Predator Triton 700 basically features a 16 GB random access memory but it can be upgraded to 32 GB paired with a 512 GB solid-state drive.

In terms of ports, the Predator Triton 700 will sport a pair of USB 3.0 Type-A plus a single port for USB 2.0 Type-A. The gaming laptop will also support a single port for a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 and one each for DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0.

According to the same Anandtech report, the Predator Triton 700's price will start at $2,999 and goes up depending on the modifications and buyers.

Apart from the Predator Triton 700, Acer has also announced the Predator Helios 300. According to the company's press release, it is "an overclockable NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or 1050Ti GPU combined with a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 (7700HQ) or i5 processor (7300HQ) for outstanding performance. All of this processing power is supported with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory (upgradable to 32GB), a speedy SATA SSD and a 1TB HDD."

The Predator Helios 300 will cost much lower than the Triton 700 since its price starts at $1,299 and will be released in North America in July. On the other hand, the Triton 700 will be released sometime in August.