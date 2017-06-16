Pregnancy Due Date Calculators: Online Calculators That Will Help You Find Out When Your Baby Will Arrive

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

Expecting mothers can always turn to online pregnancy due date calculators to know when their little one will be arriving. These online calculators can be really handy for mothers who need to make plans ahead of time.

Wikimedia Commons/iandethExpecting mothers can use online pregnancy due date calculators to predict when their baby will arrive.

A pregnancy can be carefully planned, or it can be a pleasant surprise to any woman.

For those who plan their pregnancy, they probably take regular trips to the doctor to make sure that everything is on track. These mothers-to-be already have the important details such as their ovulation period and when to take a pregnancy test.

However, not everyone likes to plan their pregnancy. Sometimes, a pregnancy can be spontaneous and unexpected, and as soon as the mother has confirmed it, then she will begin planning for the coming of her baby.

A trip to the doctor might not always be an option, so mothers resort to online research. Expecting mothers can research on the internet what to eat and what to avoid, what symptoms they should be having, what music will be good for the baby, and many other useful pieces of information regarding pregnancy.

Another thing that expecting mothers can use the internet for is predicting when their baby will arrive. There are several online pregnancy due date calculators that will help mothers plan ahead for their baby's birth.

There is Mother & Baby, which will tell when the baby will arrive based on the last menstrual period and the length of the woman's cycle. The website also guides expecting mothers on how to count the days of their menstrual cycle.

The site also gives a gentle reminder that only four percent of babies are actually born on their given due dates.

Another online pregnancy calculator is What to Expect. This site predicts the baby's due date either based on the first day of the last menstrual period, or the date that the conception was made.

The website also features frequently asked questions and their answers, to give expecting mothers a little more information about their pregnancy.