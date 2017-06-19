President Donald Trump Accuses Hillary Clinton of Obstruction of Justice As He Is Being Investigated for the Same Crime

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

President Donald J. Trump has pointed fingers at Hillary Clinton for allegedly obstructing justice after he became included in the scope of investigations into whether Russia played a role in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

Reuters/Mike BlakeU.S. President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton

The Washington Post reported that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is conducting an investigation into whether Russia had influence on the U.S. presidential elections in 2016. The special counsel has been examining senior intelligence officials to break the case.

However, Mueller created a motion to include Trump in the scope of the investigation. The investigation initially focused on finding out whether Russia had meddled with last year's U.S. elections and discovering if there were any coordinations between Trump and the Kremlin.

If the investigation finds any significant ties between Trump and Russia, the current U.S. president could be charged of obstruction of justice.

Aside from this, the investigation now also includes searching for possible financial crimes that Trump's associates might have committed.

After the new scope of the special counsel's investigation was announced, Trump started pointing fingers at Clinton and other democrats and posted about them on social media.

In one of his Tweets, Trump asked why his supposed dealings with Russia are being probed when alleged ties of the Clintons and other Democrats to the Kremlins are not being looked into.

The U.S. president then added a reason why Clinton should be investigated for allegedly having ties with Russia.

"Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?" his post reads.

Trump was referring to FBI documents that surfaced in 2016 about Clinton's private email server investigation, which revealed that the former presidential candidate had her old mobile phones destroyed using a hammer, Fox News reported.

Clinton has not yet reacted to Trump's finger-pointing about having ties with Russia.