President Donald Trump: Apple to Build Three Big Manufacturing Plants

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple CEO Tim Cook promises U.S. President Donald Trump to build 3 big manufacturing plants in the country.

Considering the competitive nature of the smartphone market, tech giants have to maximize their resources in order to properly keep up with the demands of the consumers without sacrificing both quality and quantity. Recent reports reveal that in order to do exactly that, Apple has told U.S. President Donald Trump that it is planning to build three big manufacturing plants in the country.

"I spoke to (Mr. Cook), he's promised me three big plants — big, big, big," Trump told The Wall Street Journal. "I said you know, Tim, unless you start building your plants in this country, I won't consider my administration an economic success. He called me, and he said they are going forward."

Apple's CEO Tim Cook's plans coincides with President Trump's goal of making America great again by reviving the country's manufacturing power. Furthermore, reports also indicate that the tech giant is planning to invest up to $1 billion in U.S. companies that perform advanced manufacturing as well as create and fund programs that can help people learn how to read and write computer code.

Considering the scale of the project Cook apparently told President Trump about, fans find it a little unusual that Apple has yet to release an official statement about it and respond to calls for comment. The details are scarce about Apple's plan to expand within the country, and no one knows where or when the people will see the output of Cook's plans. Regardless, many would not put it past Apple to deliver just as it does in the smartphone market.

The reports about the manufacturing plants came amid Apple's current struggle with its newest flagship product, the iPhone 8. Many are expecting it to be delayed as a result of the tech giant's mission to bring something more to the smartphone, and because most of the world is eagerly anticipating it, the company may be pouring all its resources to have it rolled out as soon as possible. Fans expect the iPhone 8 to be launched sometime within the year.