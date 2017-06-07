President Donald Trump Poll News June 2017: Approval Rating Reaches Its Lowest in 2 Months

The approval rating of United States president Donald Trump has drastically plummeted, and the level of support for impeachment has risen.

(Photo: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for a day trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., on April 18, 2017.

The latest tracking poll by Gallup dated June 3 saw a sharp plunge from 42 percent back in May 28 to 36 percent. This is close to his all-time low rating of 35 percent from March 28.

Trump's May ratings as garnered by several other polls from last month reflected and ultimately foreshadowed the major drop.

The Quinnipiac University poll from late May saw the president's approval rating at 37 percent while in the Monmouth poll from mid-May, Trump was already at 39 percent.

According to CNN, the only president that garnered the same rating at this point in their term was Bill Clinton, who at that time in the year 1993 was mired with criticism after firing seven employees from the White House travel office.

The news outlet notes that if Trump's numbers do not improve, it will likely diminish the chances of his party in the 2018 midterms elections. A rating lower than 50 percent usually means a loss of 36 seats.

CNN says that this would translate to Democrats dominating the House, which is the last thing he would want as he prepares for his re-election for 2020.

As the President's job rating drops, it turns out that the number of voters leaning toward the idea of impeachment increases. This is according to a poll from POLITICO/Morning Consult dated end of May.

It showed that 43 percent of voters would like the impeachment proceedings to kick off. This is up from the week before, which was only at 36 percent.

"If President Trump was hoping his foreign trip would shift the conversation away from scandals, he may be out of luck," Morning Consult co-founder and chief research officer Kyle Dropp said.

Per the poll, a 54-percent majority of the people who think impeachment should be underway believe that Trump "has proven he is unfit to serve and should be removed from office, regardless of whether he committed an impeachable offense or not."

Only 43 percent of those believe he has committed an offense critical enough to result in his removal such as bribery, treason and obstruction of justice.