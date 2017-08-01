President Donald Trump's Approval Rating Dips Below 40 Percent, says July 31 Rasmussen Poll

Reuters/Yuri Gripas U.S. President Donald Trump waves as walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, U.S., from the G20... YURI GRIPAS July 10, 2017 06:04am EDT

There is more unpleasant news for President Donald Trump as a recent poll indicates that his approval rating sunk to a new low just as the month of August was set to begin.

To be more specific, the Rasmussen Reports' daily Presidential Tracking Poll for the last day of July noted that President Trump's approval rating at the time stood at 39 percent.

Thirty-nine percent is a significant figure for this current administration as it is the lowest one on record from Rasmussen since the polling for the president's performance began back in January.

In Rasmussen's index, President Trump's approval rating hit its highest point back on Jan. 26 when it climbed up to 59 percent. The president's rating then hovered around the 50s for a while before it sunk below the halfway mark during the second week of March.

The approval rating then managed to go back up into the 50s a few more times, but it has not reached that point again since the middle of June.

Rasmussen also noted that 26 percent "strongly approve" of the president's current performance, which is not the worst mark on record, but is just a point better than that.

As for President Trump's disapproval rating, this number has reached a new high, according to the same set of Rasmussen polls.

The July 31 poll marked the first time that the president's disapproval rating has gone past 60 percent – it is at 61 percent to be exact – after it stayed in the 50s for a while.

The poll also indicates that 49 percent "strongly disapprove" of President Trump's performance, which matches the high-water mark for that particular statistic.

Another Rasmussen poll has already popped up and this time it is for Aug 1. The new poll shows the same number when it comes to those who "strongly disapprove." However, the number listed for those who "strongly approve" has decreased by one percent point and now stands at 25 percent. His total approval rating stays at 39 percent for the first day of August.

More news about President Donald Trump and his approval ratings should be made available in the near future.