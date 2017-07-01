'Pretty Little Liars' News: Troian Bellisario on Evil Twin, Cast Mates, and Spencer and Toby's Relationship

Facebook/prettylittleliars"Pretty Little Liars" ends series with a plot twist.

With the end of a spectacular run for "Pretty Little Liars," it was understandable that fans had a few questions about the plot twist in the series' finale as well as the future of their ships. Although the show tried to make the final episode of "Pretty Little Liars" as satisfying as possible, Troian Bellisario dished a few more details about it in a recent interview.

Bellisario, who plays the smart and stylish Spencer Hastings, recently sat down with ET Online. She talked about having an evil twin as part of he plot twist, her character's future with Toby, and the "Pretty Little Liars" cast's reaction to the reveal of who A.D. is.

According to the "Pretty Little Liars" actress, the best reaction about the A.D. reveal was from Ashley Benson, who plays as Hanna Marin. He co-star had been so confused as to who Bellisario was playing. She would often ask if she is on the screen as Spencer or as Alex Drake. As for the ending of "Pretty Little Liars," Bellisario gives out a few details on how it was originally planned to end.

"Originally — I don't know if I'm supposed to say this — but I think originally the ending was supposed to be a little bit different where Alex had kind of gotten away with it a little bit more, and the only person that was onto her was Toby," said Bellisario. "But I think that ultimately would've left things too much up in the air and we would've been worried for Spencer."

Just before the interview wrapped up, Bellisario talks about one final thing about the show that made the fans go crazy for it in the first place: Spencer's relationship with Toby. Bellisario emphasized that their relationship is nontraditional, due in part because of the fact that they are two very independent individuals. Spencer and Toby are free to do whatever they want with their individual lives, but Bellisario believes they would always find their way back to each other.