'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Episode 14 Spoilers: Identity of Mrs. D's Killer Revealed?

It has been over three years now since Jessica "Mrs. D" DiLaurentis (Andrea Parker) was murdered in the "Pretty Little Liars" season 4 finale, but viewers will soon find out the identity of her killer. Who is A.D.?

(Photo: Facebook/prettylittleliars)A promotional image for "Pretty Little Liars."

According to the official synopsis for season 7 episode 14, A.D. is going to make another move and it is Alison's (Sasha Pieterse) turn to play the Liar's Lament, a board game created by the mysterious villain. Apparently, the game will make her remember a traumatic event. Will she crack under the pressure?

Meanwhile, Spencer (Troian Bellisario) is going to have an overdue conversation with her father, Peter (Nolan North), regarding his past sins and his whereabouts recently. What is he hiding? Interestingly, a number of viewers believe Peter is secretly A.D.

Emily (Shay Mitchell) is going to be pretty busy herself in this episode as she is still getting used to working at Rosewood High with Ali and Paige (Lindsey Shaw). Ali is going to learn something troubling about her pregnancy, and Paige is supposed to make a big decision.

In this episode, Aria (Lucy Hale) will also question her relationship with Ezra (Ian Harding) while A.D. continues to taunt her. Aria looked pretty upset in the trailer and there was a scene where she sat across a mysterious person whose face was hidden. Well, that person is most likely A.D., so what is she doing in the car with him/her?

Last month, Hale told Hollywood Life that viewers would see the dark side of her character and she also teased that Aria might even end up betraying her friends.

"You get to see a not so nice side of her. She may or may not betray her friends. So it was cool to get to do something a little different," Hale said during the interview.

And lastly, Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Spencer is going to run into a familiar face while they are searching for Mary Drake (Andrea Parker).

Titled "Power Play," "Pretty Little Liars" season 7 episode 14 airs on Tuesday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.