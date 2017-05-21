'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Episode 15 Spoilers: A.D. Blackmails a Liar Into Betraying Her Friends?

Things are not looking up for the Liars when the final season of the popular crime thriller series "Pretty Little Liars" returns with its 15th episode.

YouTube/FreeformTitle card for the final season of the crime thriller series "Pretty Little Liars."

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "In the Eye Abides the Heart," one of the Liars will be blackmailed by the mysterious A.D. into helping their nemesis. In a bid to protect her friends, this particular Liar may be forced to supply information to the dark side.

But what kinds of information will the Liar be asked to give and how long can she possibly keep this up before the other Liars find her out? Will they ever be able to understand her reasons for doing this? Or will she be labeled a traitor for good? Could this said Liar be Aria (Lucy Hale), who received a foreboding text from A.D. in the previous episode?

On the other hand, Det. Furey (Nicholas Gonzalez) continues to look into just how much the Liars know about Archer (Huw Collins). Elsewhere, Aria will give Ezra (Ian Harding) an ultimatum on matters concerning Nicole (Rebecca Breeds), while Emily (Shay Mitchell) finds herself struggling to find ways on how to support Ali (Sasha Pieterse).

For her part, Spencer (Troian Bellisario) will go to great lengths in order to meet Mary (Andrea Parker) but will encounter Wren (Julian Morris) along the way instead. Meanwhile, Hanna (Ashley Benson) is about to learn a surprising piece of information about Lucas (Brendan Robinson), which will then send her on a mission to prove her friend's innocence. However, while she's doing this, she ends up uncovering more troubling information that may ultimately make her question Lucas' very character.

Additionally, someone else will be brought in on the secret of A.D.'s game. Who will this person be and how will he or she contribute to the eventual resolution or further deterioration of the Liars' current situation?

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 episode 15 airs on Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.