'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Episode 18 Spoilers: Will There Be a Sweet Reunion for 'Spoby'?

Toby (Keegan Allen) is coming back to Rosewood in the upcoming episode of "Pretty Little Liars."

In the episode titled "Choose or Lose," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the blonde cop is heading back to the center of chaos. Now that he is well enough after the terrible car accident instigated by A.D., Toby wants some answers. He knows he cannot keep on running away from the threat. Just like the Liars, he wants everything to end as soon as possible.

Toby's homecoming will inevitably lead him to Spencer (Troian Bellisario). The promo showed a glimpse of the ex-lovers in an intimate scene. Spencer was about to touch Toby's face, her expression gentle.

"Spoby" fans are hoping that the two will end up together, now that Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) are engaged. With the original couples in the series slowly getting back together, many wonder if it is Toby and Spencer's time to reunite.

Meanwhile, Aria (Lucy Hale) is slowly going out of her mind. She knows that A.D. is playing with her. After everything she has done to her friends, she is scared that they will discover her betrayal. It was Aria who destroyed the nursery created by Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) for their baby. The promo showed the brunette screaming at A.D. over the phone. It seems the antagonist has set Aria up again.

In the clip, Aria had just opened the trunk of a car when she heard a police siren coming her way. It looks like she will find herself back in prison, trying to explain the awkward situation the police has caught her in. Elsewhere, it appears that Hanna and Caleb will not wait long for their wedding. The teaser showed the couple exchanging gold rings.

"Pretty Little Liars season 7 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.