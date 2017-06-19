'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Episode 19 Spoilers: Liars Gear Up for First Confrontation with A.D.

The PLLs will face A.D. for the first time on the upcoming episode of "Pretty Little Liars" season 7.

Facebook/prettylittleliarsA promotional image for "Pretty Little Liars."

Titled "Farewell, My Lovely," this week's episode will see the Liars get one step closer to learning A.D.'s true identity. Convinced that they know who their enemy is, they band together and prepare to confront him/her. Hanna (Ashley Benson), Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) and Spencer (Troian Bellisario) work on finding new leads about Charlotte's mysterious death, while Mary (Andrea Parker) comes back to deliver a special gift for Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Spencer.

A sneak peek at the episode shows Mary meeting up with Spencer for the first time since she left. Spencer's mother tells her that she came back because of some unfinished business and to deliver a "going away gift." Mary revealed that she is giving the Lost Woods Resort to Alison and Spencer. "I know what's happening," Mary explained. "With the police. You'll need money for lawyers, all of you."

New behind-the-scenes photos of the upcoming episode have been revealed and they feature the Liars interrogating someone who looks like Mona (Janel Parrish). It's likely that Mona stole the board game in the previous episode and the Liars discovered what she's up to. After all, she is known to be fascinated by intricate mechanical games.

Only two episodes of "Pretty Little Liars" are left and it's only a matter of time before the real face of A.D. is unveiled. Speaking with Latina, star Shay Mitchell said A.D. could be anyone.

"You know, you just never know. It could be Emily. It could be Pam Fields. I am really excited for people to find out who it could be," she hinted. When asked to describe the finale in three words, the actress said: "memorable, intense and heart-warming."

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 airs every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.