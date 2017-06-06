'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Spoilers: An Engagement and an Alliance in Episode 17

"Pretty Little Liars" has been through a lot of betrayals, hurt, love and shock in the seven seasons that it has been running. Although the end of the series is nigh, "Pretty Little Liars" season 7 episode 17 titled "Driving Miss Crazy" doesn't look like it's going to let up on entertaining its fans.

Facebook/prettylittleliars Promotional picture for the series "Pretty Little Liars."

According to International Business Times, the merry band of the series is not going to get any closer to winning against A.D. but at least one of them has hope for the future. Spoilers indicate that someone's going to get engaged and most fans are rooting for Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) and Hanna (Ashley Benson) to finally tie the knot considering all the obstacles that they've gone through thus far.

Hanna and Caleb have been on and off in all the seasons of "Pretty Little Liars." Since getting back together, it looks like the couple is finally on the same page. So much so that Hanna actually told Emily (Shay Mitchell) that she wants to start a family with Caleb. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, these two take the top spot in which couple is likely to get engaged in "Pretty Little Liars" season 7 episode 17.

Aside from the possibly romantic scene that "Pretty Little Liars" fans are looking forward to seeing, a lot is expected to happen to Spencer (Troian Bellisario). With the threat of a murder charge hanging over her head, the gang has finally been backed into a corner enough to reach out and ask for help from Mona (Janel Parrish), who they have always been slightly iffy about. The teaser shows Mona putting Emily on the spot and asking her to answer a question. As to what the question might be, fans will have to wait and see.

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 episode 17 will air on Tuesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.