'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Spoilers: Confrontation With A.D. Looms

"Pretty Little Liars" returns on Tuesday, and the girls will come face to face with the mysterious person who has been tormenting them. The suspense for season 7 of the show will be at an all-time high as the group gets an opportunity to finally learn the identity of A.D.

Facebook/prettylittleliarsPromotional picture for the series "Pretty Little Liars," as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

The 19th episode of the popular suspense drama series' current season raises the stakes as the main antagonist could be finally revealed. The title of the latest installment of "Pretty Little Liars" has been revealed, along with the summary of the episode, ahead of the show's June 20 airing date.

Episode 19 is called "Farewell, My Lovely," and it is a chilling title that's appropriate to the ultimate confrontation in the season finale that it foreshadows, according to the press release from Disney-ABC.

In this episode, the four girls, Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale) and Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell), will finally confront the mystery that has been toying around with them all season long.

This time, the Liars are convinced that they have a strong lead as to who A.D. is. Do the Liars have the right information this time? The group prepares for a long-awaited confrontation with their tormentor, but before that, a few things need to be taken care of.

Spencer, Hanna and Caleb Rivers (Tyler Blackburn) will continue to follow the trail of clues to find out the truth about the death of Charlotte DiLaurentis (Vanessa Ray). This time, the trio finally digs up new information that's been long buried.

Mary Drake (Andrea Parker), meanwhile, will have an unexpected present for Spencer and Alison DiLautentis (Sasha Pieterse). What could be the meaning behind Mary's surprise return? Fans can find out as "Pretty Little Liars" continues.

The season finale of "Pretty Little Liars" will air on Tuesday, June 20, at 8 p.m. EDT on FreeForm.