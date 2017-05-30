'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Spoilers: Furey Tries to Discover Truth About Archer Dunhill's Disappearance

"Pretty Little Liars" is just several episodes away from its finale, but a lot of explosive events are still about to happen. Fans of the long-running show expect the remaining episodes to confirm their theories on some of the characters in the series, and one such speculation involves how A.D. is connected to Spencer.

Facebook/prettylittleliarsA promotional image for "Pretty Little Liars."

One of the most popular theories about the show is that A.D. might be Spencer's twin. While the previous events seemed to suggest that this theory could be true, it was revealed recently that it was actually Bethany Young who was Spencer's twin and not A.D.

In the upcoming episode, fans will follow Detective Furey as he tries to discover the truth behind Archer Dunhill's disappearance.

In the promo for this week's episode, Spencer was shown being interrogated about the incident. However, it looks like despite knowing what really happened to him, she still chose to keep quiet about it. The next part of the trailer featured the Liars talking among themselves and figuring out which step they should take next. Later on, Hanna also learned why she was tortured.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for episode 16 reveals that as Furey tries to unravel what happened to Dunhill, the Liars will unite to protect someone in their group. It also reveals that even in the face of evidence, Hanna will still question whether A.D. might have some secret connection to Lucas. Elsewhere in the episode, Ali will receive a surprise from Emily, which will later be interrupted by A.D.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Pretty Little Liars" star Shay Mitchell revealed that there could not have been a better ending for the show than the endgame that they have in store for their viewers. "I think we're ending it at the most perfect time and honestly, there couldn't have been a better ending for this," she said.

So much can happen in the handful of episodes they have left so it remains to be seen whether there is going to be a happy or sad ending for the Liars.

The next episode, titled "The Glove That Rocks the Cradle," will air Tuesday, May 30, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform. The show will air its final episode on June 27.