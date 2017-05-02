'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Spoilers: New Mean Girl Enters the Scene; Showrunner Teases Fate of the Couples

"Pretty Little Liars" went back on the air for the second half of its seventh season on April 18, and the last few episodes of this series promises to put an exciting finale to the show.

Facebook/prettylittleliarsA promotional image of "Pretty Little Liars" as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook Page. The series airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform

The production team behind "Pretty Little Liars" are giving it their all for the last few episodes of the show, starting with a new mean girl. Students of Rosewood High can't catch a break, because just as reformed bully Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) broke off her abusive and manipulative ways with her departure, a new and potentially more evil girl steps in, as reported by Seventeen.

Viewers will meet the new Ali, who is same as the old Ali except her name is Addison and she's played by Ava Allan for the new season of "Pretty Little Liars," according to Deadline. Much like Ali before her change of ways, Addison is attractive but shrewd and manipulative at the same time. Will the Rosewood High girls be able to deal with the new mean girl? Fans can find out more next Tuesday as "Pretty Little Liars" continue.

After all the trouble that the "Pretty Little Liars" cast went through, it looks like I. Marlene King, the showrunner and writer for the series, basically let it slip that the couples in the show will have their happy ending — except for one or two surprises.

King spoke with Variety, and it looks like she will be giving them and the fans a chance to be happy as the show winds down. "I'm a hopeless romantic. I think that our fans, as much as they've enjoyed the mystery of the show, they've enjoyed the romance, as well," King said, before adding: "I think the couples that are meant to be together will find their way back together."

The final few episodes of "Pretty Little Liars" airs every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.