'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Spoilers: One Liar Gets Blackmailed By A.D.; Dr. Wren Kingston Returns

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 is taking a hiatus this week, but it will be back next week with episode 15, titled "In the Eye Abides the Heart." Spoilers suggest that the episode will find one of the Liars being compelled to help A.D. accomplish his evil plan.

The synopsis for the episode reveals that one of the girls will be blackmailed by A.D., forcing her to reveal critical information to the baddie. Although she knows that it is not the right thing to do, she will be forced to go to the dark side and assist A.D. just to ensure that all her loved ones are safe. It remains to be seen who among the Liars will be caught in the said situation.

Elsewhere in the episode, the rest of the Liars will also find themselves in a bind as Detective Furey continues to conduct his own investigation about Archer Dunhill. The synopsis reveals that in the course of his probe, he will question the Liars and will try to persuade them to disclose everything that they know about Dunhill, including his whereabouts.

Episode 15 will also follow Aria as she gives Ezra an ultimatum concerning Nicole. Emily will also deliberate on how to help Ali.

Meanwhile, Spencer will continue her search for Mary Drake and will go all out just to find her. As she looks, she will unexpectedly stumble upon Dr. Wren Kingston. The promo video for the episode features his return to the Freeform series.

Aside from the abovementioned characters, Hanna will also be one of the highlights of the upcoming episode. The synopsis states that in episode 15, she will try to prove to everyone that Lucas is innocent. However, this will cause her to accidentally discover something that will disturb her to the core.

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 episode 15 airs on May 23 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.