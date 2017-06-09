'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Spoilers: Who Got Engaged? Who's Acting Suspicious?

With a few more episodes to go before "Pretty Little Liars" season 7 ends, the tempo of the show has picked up with the girls finding an ally in Mona (Janel Parrish), a couple getting engaged and the search for the truth intensifying.

Facebook/prettylittleliars Promotional picture for the series "Pretty Little Liars."

First things first, fans of "Pretty Little Liars" will be pleased to know that Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) are finally getting hitched. After being in and out of the relationship in the previous seasons and with all the drama going on in their individual lives, the couple deserved the break in the forest where they exchanged cigar wrapper rings. Considering how the episode also showed Caleb asking Hanna's mother Ashley (Laura Leighton) for her blessing, it definitely counts as an engagement.

Although Ashley had suspicions at first, it seems that she will always put her daughter's happiness first and right now, her source of joy is Caleb. Seeing as he had enough guts to talk to her mother, one may not be able to deny such an earnest request. The scene was a throwback to when they lost their virginity to each other and it got fans on social media cooing and celebrating.

Meanwhile, Mona's help has been enlisted and she and Emily (Shay Mitchell) posed as a lesbian couple to get some information from a doctor. Although it seemed like Mona was willing to help, the episode's end kind of went awry when her background featured a wall of documents plus the shovels from Archer's (Huw Collins) burial. Fans are speculating that she might be protecting the gang but others insist that she got them because she's working for A.D. and aiming to blackmail Hanna and her friends.

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 spoilers also reveal that the romantic atmosphere between Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding), who are preparing for the wedding, may be ruined by a phone-confiscating police, according to TV Line. As to what will happen after, fans will have to wait and see.

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.