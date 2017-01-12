'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7B Spoilers: Alison Reveals More of Her Secrets

Alison (Sasha Pieterse) will not be able to run away from her past in the second half of the final season of "Pretty Little Liars."

Recent spoilers for season 7B reveal that more details about one of Rosewood's oldest families will be exposed. Executive producer Joseph Dougherty told TV Guide that the DiLaurentis' backstory will be tackled and that it will provide some light on Allison's past behavior. It looks like the blonde has still been keeping secrets from her friends. With Uber A closing in on them, the Liars want everyone to come clean about their secrets. Alison worries them, especially now that she is unstable. She is currently carrying Archer's (Huw Collins) child.

The EP hinted though that there is redemption for Alison in the end. He tells TV Guide: "[Alison] really does evolve."

He adds: "There is a redemptive quality because I think they recognize what she's been through. There's so much more insight into her family in these last 10 episodes. We'll learn a lot more about the DiLaurentises so a lot of Allison's behavior will become, if not forgivable, comprehensible."

Alison is definitely hiding something from the girls. In the promo, Emily (Shay Mitchell) is ominously asking her what she has done. It looks like Alison went behind her friend's back and did something unforgiveable. Emily is concerned. She doesn't want the other girls to worry anymore about Alison.

Hanna (Ashley Benson) is already freaking out. In the clip, she tells the others that Uber A has destroyed her life. She is clearly close to a mental breakdown. Hanna will not even accept Aria's (Lucy Hale) attempt to comfort her. Mona (Janel Parrish) also emphasizes that the villain has always been in control of the situation. She says the Liars do not stand a chance again Uber A.

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7B returns Tuesday, April 18, 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.