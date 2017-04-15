'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7B Spoilers: Caleb Prioritizes Romance With Hanna

Caleb's (Tyler Blackburn) first priority is Hanna's (Ashley Benson) happiness in the upcoming second half of the final season of "Pretty Little Liars."

Facebook/prettylittleliarsHanna and Caleb are back together in "Pretty Little Liars" season 7B.

"Haleb" fans are still reeling over the sneak peak released (via Entertainment Weekly) for season 7B. In the clip, Hanna and Caleb are in bed together. While her boyfriend is sleeping, Hanna keeps watch, assuring herself that he is not a figment of her imagination. When he wakes up, they share a kiss.

Hanna's thoughts then shift to Jenna (Tammin Sursok), who is still at large. It was the latter who shot Spencer (Troian Bellisario) that fateful night. The Liars all want her to be captured, but as always, Jenna is one step ahead of them.

As Hanna worries about her friends, Caleb urges her to prioritize herself. According to him, it is time for "Hanna to worry about Hanna," focus on designing again and let Caleb take care of her.

It looks like the two are really officially together. They did admit that they still loved each other during the midseason finale, but the fact that Caleb was still involved with Spencer that time made the whole relationship confusing. From how they act around each other in the clip, it feels like Hanna and Caleb never broke up. It is finally clear to him what he wants and that is Hanna.

Meanwhile, it will be exciting to see how Spencer will react to the "Haleb" reunion. She really fell in love with Caleb and was hurt when it became obvious he was not over Hanna. Series creator I. Marlene King recently told Hollywood Life that although there is bound to be tension, Spencer is first and foremost Hanna's best friend. In time, she will learn to accept it wholeheartedly.

"Again, because the show is about unconditional friendships, Spencer went to Hanna and asked for her permission to date Caleb and I think even though there's some stress there she wants the best for them," King teased.

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 will return on Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.