'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7B Spoilers: Emily Starts Having Doubts about Alison

Facebook/prettylittleliarsEmily knows Alison is hiding something in "Pretty Little Liars" season 7B.

Although "Emison" fans are rejoicing that the couple appeared to have gotten back together, Mitchell revealed that things might still change. In an interview with TVLine, she said that Emily might still opt to choose someone else over Alison. In season 7A, Paige (Lindsey Shaw) warned her to stay away from the blonde. Emily has made no secret of the fact that Alison was her first love. Paige is jealous of their relationship, even when she and Emily were together.

Emily went to Alison when the latter begged for her help. Alison thought she was going crazy, when in fact, her husband, Elliott (Huw Collins), was the one messing up her head. Emily was worried about her friend and wanted to help.

Mitchell said that viewers would see a lot of "Emison" in the final episodes. However, she mentioned that it does not mean the two would end up together.

"We're going to have scenes together. As far as what the outcome is... that's the exciting part about all of this. It is the most romantic season, but Emily has also had a revolving door of many women, so it's kind of a toss-up who she ends up with," Mitchell teased, according to TVLine.

Emily must still be having doubts about Alison's honesty. In the promo, she is asking the blonde what she has done behind her friends' back. Alison looks guilty, suggesting that she has indeed committed a huge mistake. All the Liars are on tenterhooks, as it becomes apparent that A.D. is still at large. Someone is stalking them and it is not Noel (Brant Daugherty) or Jenna (Tammin Sursok). Does Alison have something that she is hiding from the girls?

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7B returns Tuesday, April 18, 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.