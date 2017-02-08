'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7B Spoilers: Spencer and Ezra Have a Secret to Tell

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Spencer (Troian Bellisario) will meet with a potential murderer in the upcoming second half of the final season of "Pretty Little Liars."

Facebook/prettylittleliarsWren is back in "Pretty Little Liars" season 7B.

New spoilers for season 7B have recently emerged. Fans got their first look at Wren (Julian Morris) after he left Rosewood following the many suspicions that he was a killer. Up to this day, it remains a mystery if he is innocent of the accusations heaped against him.

In the promo photos released, the good-looking doctor is sporting a new haircut. He is waiting for someone in a restaurant. The one he is waiting for turns out to be Spencer, and she has brought someone with her. Ezra accompanies the brunette in the secret meeting.

Wren and Spencer share a special past. He was her sister's ex-fiancé. Although Wren and Melissa (Torrey DeVitto) were engaged, he kissed Spencer.

In the meeting, they look happy to see each other. Spencer is also smiling as she introduces Ezra to Wren. In the past, Wren was suspected to be "A." Now that the Liars are being stalked by a new killer named "A.D.," he is also high on the suspect list. It will be interesting to see the other girls' reaction to the reunion. What is Spencer's reason for bringing Ezra along? The viewers will soon find out in the April premiere.

The Freeform series is coming to a close after seven seasons. In an interview with Variety, showrunner I. Marlene King said that the last few episodes would be a thank you gift to the fans who stayed loyal until the end. She also revealed that they took the fans' suggestions seriously when writing previous storylines. The final season would be no different.

"These last 10 episodes are really a love letter to the fans. We know why they're loyal and what they want," King told Variety.

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 will return on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.