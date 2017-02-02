'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7B Spoilers: Spencer Reunites With an Old Flame

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Wren (Julian Morris) will return to shake things up in Rosewood in the upcoming second half of the final season of "Pretty Little Liars."

Facebook/prettylittleliarsWren will return in "Pretty Little Liars" season 7B.

Recent promo photos released by Freeform (via Entertainment Weekly) show Wren reuniting with none other than Spencer (Troian Bellisario). Fans of the series can remember that the two share a past. During the first season, Wren was engaged to her sister, Melissa (Torrey DeVitto). He and Spencer kissed, though, confirming the viewers' suspicions that something was going on between them. Although Wren left Rosewood and lives in London, there have been hints that he is still the person behind the attacks on the Liars. It will be interesting to see how his return will affect the storyline.

Someone will tag along during Wren and Spencer's reunion. One of the photos shows Spencer introducing someone to the doctor. Although the man's back is facing the camera, it is undoubtedly Ezra (Ian Harding). It is a big mystery for the fans why Spencer will want the two men to meet. Wren looks happy while shaking Ezra's hands, though, and it seems like he has been looking forward to the said introduction.

Meanwhile, fans of the show should brace themselves as A.D. will take another victim, according to executive producer Oliver Goldstick.

The EP shared that someone would die before the show's final episode. He also mentioned the mysterious black box shown in the promo. The teaser released reveals that A.D. has given the Liars a big box. It has been previously disclosed that it contains a board game and that those who will lose will pay with their lives.

"Of course! What would Pretty Little Liars be without death? What do you think is in that big, black box on the table [in promos]? A lizard? If [you're expecting death], you won't be disappointed. Somebody's gotta go," the EP teased, according to TVLine.

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 will return on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.