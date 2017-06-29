'Pretty Little Liars' Series Finale Recap: All the Reveals and After Scenes

After six years of mystery, suspense, romance, and drama, "Pretty Little Liars" has come to an end. The bittersweet finale just aired, and fans may need a moment to process the events. To aid with that, here's what happened during the last episode of "Pretty Little Liars" and what to expect from the spin-off.

Facebook/prettylittleliars"Pretty Little Liars" will have a spin-off.

The series' finale lasted for two hours, which was understandable because of the answers they had to provide to their loyal fans. The last episode of "Pretty Little Liars" also featured what happened to Hanna (Ashley Benson), Aria (Lucy Hale), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Alison (Sasha Pieterse), and Emily (Shay Mitchell).

The most important reveal that the series made was the identity of A.D., who was usually portrayed to be wearing a black hoodie. The "Pretty Little Liars" villain is Alex Drake, who happened to be Spencer's evil twin sister. Alex had a rough childhood, which only helped her develop contempt against Spencer and her friends. During the final scenes of "Pretty Little Liars" series finale, it was shown that Mona (Janel Parrish) had her imprisoned, which could mean that the game is far from over.

As groundbreaking as the finale may be, the producers and creators of the series also had a hard time saying good-bye to "Pretty Little Liars." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer I. Marlene King revealed why she thought "Pretty Little Liars" was such a success.

"I don't think we had had a show for a long time that just dealt with teen girls and young women and what it's like to grow up in this age of social media, and it just felt like we were at the right place at the right time, telling the stories that resonated with young women and men," said King.

As for the "Pretty Little Liars" girls, Emily and Alison had twins, Ezra and Aria finally got married, Hanna and Caleb are expecting, Spencer and Toby are back together, Mona moved to France after winning the game, and there is a chance for a spin-off.

"It's not a for sure thing, but there's some ideas swirling around out there," King told ET Online. "Everybody knows I love this world. I love to play in this world and I love these characters, so it would be fun to keep a few of them moving forward in their lives."