'Pretty Little Liars' Series Finale Rumors: Mona and A.D. Not One and the Same

"The Pretty Little Liars" series finale is finally happening next week, but even before the series airs its last and final episode, it is already alleged to reveal that Mona (Janel Parrish) and A.D. are not one and the same after all.

Facebook/Pretty Little LiarsThe series finale of "The Pretty Little Liars" airs this June 27.

According to reports, the promo for the season 7 and series finale is proof enough that Mona is a different person from A.D. despite the popular belief. Allegedly, as Mona is seen talking to a hooded figure believed to be A.D., then there is no way she can be the other person after all.

Hollywood Life opines that while it is true that Mona was the Original A who killed Charlotte (Vanessa Ray), it is unlikely for her to be A.D. at all. According to the online publication, it is even possible that Mona believes that Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) twin is A.D. as she is seen hitting his head with something.

However, in an interview, Parish cautioned the fans of "Pretty Little Liars" that anything is possible, and that the show may just reveal that Mona and A.D. are one and the same.

"Probably more than anyone on the show, which is what makes her a good suspect! Mona was the Original A. No one is forgetting that," Parrish told Just Jared Jr. in an exclusive interview.

Meanwhile, apart from the reveal on who A.D. really is, it is also said that the series finale of "Pretty Little Liars" will, likewise, reveal how Charlotte and Archer (Huw Collins) met. While how the two may not be a top priority question that fans want to be answered, a sneak peek into the series finale shows that the last episode of "Pretty Little Liars" will finally address how the paths of the two villains crossed.

According to Refinery, Charlotte and Archer's meeting may be connected with the other remaining mysteries on the show, including who Charlotte is waiting for at the airport.

"Pretty Little Liars" two-hour series finale airs over Freeform in the evening of June 27 at 8/7 C.