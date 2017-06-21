'Pretty Little Liars' Spin-Off News, Plot, Cast: Will Emison Have Their Own Show?

"Pretty Little Liars" will bow out of television after seven seasons on Tuesday, June 27. There's a strong buzz, however, about some characters moving on for a spin-off series.

Facebook/prettylittleliars Fans could still be watching one of these girls in a planned "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off.

"Pretty Little Liars" creator I. Marlene King herself confirmed a spin-off is not far off but she has yet to divulge who will headline the new show if it gets a green light. Fans believe it will likely center on Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pierterse) or the Emison couple.

"Everybody knows I love this world," King told Entertainment Tonight when asked about a spin-off. "I love to play in this world and I love these characters, so it would be fun to keep a few of them moving forward in their lives."

If the spin-off won't involve Emison, the lead stars are in agreement that there's so much story to Alison's life, which could be good for TV. "[She has] so many places you could go because you have such a messed up past," Lucy Hale (Aria) told Vulture. For Hale and the other stars, Alison's story is not yet over.

This won't be the first spin-off to the series, though. Viewers may recall that early on, a show called "Ravenswood" was spun from the first season of "Pretty Little Liars." Tyler Blackburn starred as Caleb in "Ravenswood" but the show was cancelled after one season. Blackburn ended up back in "Pretty Little Liars" permanently.

Meanwhile, if it's not an Emison spin-off or a look into Alison's past, "Pretty Little Liars" could explore a collaboration with Julie Plec of "The Vampire Diaries." King hinted something could be brewing between the two showrunners but fans will also have to wait and see how this will turn out.

King is also developing a show based on the book "The Perfectionists," from Sara Shepard, who also wrote "Pretty Little Liars." This new series is also a murder mystery with a familiar tone and theme as it involves five girls who are accused of killing a young man.