'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Rumors: Creator Open to Doing Another

With two episodes of "Pretty Little Liars" left, fans of the long-running series are not ready to bid goodbye to the girls yet and so is creator I. Marlene King.

(Photo: Freeform)A promotional still from "Pretty Little Liars" season 7, episode 18, "Choose or Lose."

At the ATX Festival, King hinted as per Deadline the possibility of telling another story set in the "Pretty Little Liars" universe when asked about a potential spinoff.

There was a suggestion involving Mona (Janel Parrish) to which she replied, "That sounds fun." She went on to say that while a potential spinoff is something they have talked about, there is nothing concrete just yet.

"I love this world, I love playing in this world, I'm open to a lot of things, but as of right now it's just random ideas," she went on to say.

King's current focus is her new Freeform series "Famous in Love" starring Bella Thorne, but her remarks suggested that a "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff is not off the table.

Talking about what made the show so strong over the years, King said "Pretty Little Liars has always been about the unconditional friendship that these girls have."

"In this world where you need kindness and love and help each other realize what it means to support each other. The fact that these girls always have each other's back ... I hope is the legacy that this show carries," she went on to say.

While there is nothing set in stone yet, King does not seem to be done with the world of "Pretty Little Liars" and it might not even take long for fans to be able to come back there through the perspective of either new characters or a familiar one.

For now, fans should focus on the imminent end of the series with the third to the last episode, "Choose or Lose," airing tomorrow, June 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

