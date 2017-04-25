'Pretty Little Liars' Spoilers: Lucy Hale Hints at Some Details in Final Season

"Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale spilled the beans to the remaining days of the series. It looks like fans will get to see a different Aria Montgomery in the final days of the show.

(Photo: Facebook/Pretty Little Liars)"Pretty Little Liars" promotional banner

"Pretty Little Liars" finale is nearing. It is quite a relief, though, as it will give fans the answers they have all been waiting for. But they do not have to wait that much longer as Hale revealed some details about what will happen in the show's final season.

Hale sat for an interview with Huffington Post on Friday, April 21. There, she revealed that her character will try her hand at something new.

"Aria gets to do some real cool stuff," she shared. Hale also said she even asked the writers of "Pretty Little Liars" and its showrunner, I. Marlene King, to let her character do something out of the ordinary for the show's remaining episodes.

The team, of course, gave her idea a go. With that, Hale said she got flabbergasted with King's and the show writers' approval.

With regard to what she will do in "Pretty Little Liars" surviving episodes, Hale teased that she will do something she has not done before. "She does some crazy stuff," she hints about Aria's character.

Hale added that Aria will "put everything at stake" in the final ten episodes of the show. With that in mind, "Pretty Little Liars" fans might probably witness an even more darker side of Aria.

Besides that, she revealed that the board game will serve a major part in the show's remaining days and it will put Aria in a complicated situation. That being said, could the fans' theories be true?

Speculations say that Hale's Aria is the A/A.D/Uber A. If the theories are true, then it will probably make fans jump out of their skin. On top of that, it will probably change everything between the girls in a negative way.

See if the speculations are true. Watch "Pretty Liars" on Freeform, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT.