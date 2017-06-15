'Pretty Little Liars,' 'The Vampire Diaries' Crossover: Showrunners I. Marlene King, Julie Plec Excite Fans with Tease of Collaboration

Is there a crossover cooking up between "Pretty Little Liars" and "The Vampire Diaries?" Showrunners I. Marlene King and Julie Plec had fans excited when it was seemingly hinted they should begin doing a project together.

"The Vampire Diaries" ("TVD"), where Plec was executive producer, bowed out of television via The CW last March. "Pretty Little Liars" ("PLL"), which King runs, will air its final episode on Freeform on June 27. The end of a TV show will always be a sad time for its devoted fans but anything can still happen in this industry.

When the showrunners of the most popular TV shows among young adults discuss a collaboration, then expect that fans will never take this lightly. When King proposed about "making television" to Plec on Twitter last Wednesday, speculations immediately flew across social media.

Hey @julieplec, I feel like we are always 2 passing in the night. Wanna grab a and talk about making ? — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 13, 2017

Fans believe that they might have not seen the last of "Pretty Little Liars" and "The Vampire Diaries." They expect these powerhouses on television will deliver something greatly entertaining involving their favorites on the said shows.

But if the collaboration will not be an actual "PLL" or "TVD" crossover, then fans assume King reaching out to Plec is an indication that they could be working together in adapting the Sara Shepard book "The Perfectionists" as a TV show. Back in 2014, ABC Family signed King for "The Perfectionists," which is also from the author of "Pretty Little Liars."

King confirmed in 2016 that she will be writing the adaptation as soon as "Pretty Little Liars" ended production. While this new project will keep her busy, Plec has "The Originals" to run and the show will be heading to season 5 this fall as The CW renewed it last May. Could the two find time to write together? As of press time, Plec has not replied to King's tweet in public.