'Prey' Free Trial News: Demo Version Now Available for PC; Update 1.05 Fixes Over 30 Bugs

A trial version for "Prey" has been released. Meanwhile, the first-person shooter video game has been updated to version 1.05 which takes care of several bugs from its initial release.

Arkane Studios/Bethesda "Prey" has a free trial for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Steam has announced that a trial version for "Prey" on PC has been released. Previously, game developer Arkane Studios only launched demo versions of "Prey" for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But now that a trial version for PC is out, Gamespot confirmed that Arkane Studios have converted the demo versions for the game consoles into trials as well.

The special thing about the "Prey" trials is that gamers can carry all their progress from it to when they buy the full game, which includes achievements and trophies earned as well. Meanwhile, demos don't record the player's progress, leading them back to the beginning once they've decided to buy the game.

Meanwhile, the new version 1.05 has fixed many of the bugs on "Prey" such as artificial intelligence-related crashes and those in combat mode for mimics, PC Gamer noted.

To name a few fixes made with the new patch, players who reboot the Power Plant for the "Reboot" mission after defeating the Technopath in Life Support will no longer be blocked.

Special items that are collected by players from passive neuromods — such as tumors and internal organs — and Dismantle will be stacked in the player's inventory and automatically organized.

Another big relief for "Prey" players is that their characters will be sent to their correct destination when coming from Shuttle Bay.

Version 1.05 has also increased the wrench rage and the strength of a melee aim assist. Wrench will now always interrupt mimic attacks, while the mimics will keep distance to prevent players from having to look down a lot during the game.

For those who are hesitant to try "Prey," Bethesda released a new trailer to show what players can expect from the game.