'Prey' Game Guide: Important Habits to Pick Up In Playing Survival Game

In the recently released video game "Prey," Talos 1 can be a dangerous place to be in. And so, in order to help gamers survive, there are many available information online guiding players on how to navigate through the space station and how to best fight off the Typhon invasion.

(Photo: Bethesda Softworks)A promotional photo of the video game "Prey."

Polygon has recently released a guide about some of the habits that players will have to pick up as they play the video game.

In "Prey," every single item that can be picked up has a purpose. Aside from obvious items like food, spare parts, and guns or ammunition, even literal trash serves an important use to the gaming experience. All of the trash gathered by gamers can be placed in the recycler machine found in different parts of the space station.

Recyclers can turn gathered garbage into four different types of raw materials: exotic (Typhon parts), mineral (metal), organic (flowers and food) and synthetic (plastics). However, a gamer's inventory space is limited. And so, as a player's arsenal weapon increases, the space in his or her pockets intended for trash also decreases. But if the trash gathered is turned into raw materials, it will get stacked in inventory and take up less space.

Fabricators, which are 3-D printers for items, are needed by players to feed the raw materials from the trash they have collected and transform them into ammo. The kind of shells that will be 3-D printed will depend on the plans that each player has found.

Turrets are also wonderful allies to use early on in the game. They can be picked up and redeployed in strategic locations. For beginners, it is best to use every turret they find until they are better equipped to face the horrors of Talos 1 on their own.

Lastly, the straightforward path in navigating through the game may not be the best route to take when playing "Prey." There are many rooms, doors and detours everywhere. If these areas are all checked, new weapons, ammo, precious trash, plans or even keycards and door codes may be found. Looking in as many rooms as possible is the best way to get ahead.

"Prey" is now available to play on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.