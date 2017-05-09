'Prey' Guide: Where to Look for Weapons and Ammo in Talos-I

Players of Arkane Studios' "Prey" need more than just terrific gameplay to overcome the Typhon, the aggressive aliens in Talos-I. Getting and using the right weapon and ammo is also a must.

Facebook/ArkaneStudios"Prey" is a first-person action-adventure video game developed by Arkane Studios.

Exploring the space station with the constant threat of alien attacks can be less nerve-wracking if gamers are properly equipped with munitions. According to iDigital Times, the locations of the weapons needed to take down the swarms of enemies are quite easy to spot if one knows where to look. Out of all those up for grabs, the wrench, gloo cannon, silenced pistol and the huntress bolster are reportedly the easiest to get.

The wrench is spotted during the game's opener in the apartment scene. The gloo cannon and silenced pistol, on the other hand, are located near Morgan Yu's office. For those who are looking for the huntress boltcaster, it is found on the third floor of the space station lobby, specifically, the Sales Division office. Creating the weapon's fabrication license is quite easy. One only needs to search for Mary Malinaro from Psychotronics. The file can be downloaded from her computer.

As for the other weapons like the shotgun and Q-BEAM, the search may prove to be difficult, especially when the Typhon is hot on the player's heels. The first shotgun is reportedly in Sarah Elazar's office situated in the lobby. There are also some hidden in the lockers of the security booths. Meanwhile, the Q-BEAM is said to be located in the Beams and Waves Lab at the heart of the Hardware Lab. Finding the fabrication license for the device may prove to be a challenge, though. Gamers need to infiltrate the Command Center's safe. It is inside the Deep Storage.

Survival in this first-person action-adventure video game also means keeping track of stats such as the health status of Morgan and his suit. According to US Gamer, it never bodes well to run out of ammo in the middle of a fight. Also, if the health of Morgan's suit drops to a low level, he is in danger of getting radiation poisoning.

"Prey" was released on May 5 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.