'Prey' Kill The Cook Walkthrough: Should Players Kill the Imposter Cook?

Imposters are pretty sneaky nuances, not just in movies but also in video games. Luckily for players who have been hooked on the first-person action-adventure video game "Prey," there is a way to determine and kill an imposter before he can deal any real damage to the in-game character.

Promotional image for the first-person action-adventure video game "Prey."

The side quest known as The Cook's Request mission will, at first, require a player to eliminate a telepathic Typhon that has been controlling the minds of other survivors. A Q-Beam will work best on said Typhon, but the player should take care not to gun down any of the mind-controlled survivors.

iDigitalTimes advises players to make good use of the Disruptor Stun Gun that can be found on the dead bodies of security officers. This weapon works by stunning the mind-controlled survivors without taking their lives. An effective strategy to use for this particular part is to first sneak around and stun the survivors before going after the Typhon, especially when the player has very little health and/or ammo to spare.

Getting past this bump on the road will take the player to a second encounter with the imposter cook, Will Mitchell. But before running towards the enemy with one's guns blazed out, the player is advised to take a moment to quicksave the game so as to have an ideal point to return to should a vital error be made at any time during the quest.

Afterward, the imposter cook can best be found by going through the Arboretum to the Talos 1 bridge and all the way down to the escape pods. The player should make sure that the health gauge is full before approaching the enemy. But while killing the cook may seem like the best option, one should consider incapacitating the enemy with the Disruptor Stun Gun, just in case he ends up serving some use in the future.

Since "Prey" is the kind of game that offers a variety of endings depending on the players' in-game choices and actions, killing the imposter cook may help increase a player's chances of getting a particular ending.