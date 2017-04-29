'Prey' News: Game Confirmed to Get DLC, but Fans Guaranteed to Get a Lot Out of Replays

"Prey," the highly anticipated first-person action-adventure video game from Bethesda Game Studios, is yet to see the light of day, but there are already talks about post-launch support.

(Photo: Bethesda Game Studios)A screenshot of "Prey."

Thankfully, gamers who plan to pick the game up will not have to worry about running out of adventures in the much-awaited title.

Creative director Raphael Colantonio assured to A List Daily during a "Prey" demo live event in New York that downloadable content (DLC) is "absolutely" being worked on for the game, but there is nothing they could share at this time.

"We don't have any plans to announce yet, but we are working on a variety of things — including updates — to keep the game going," Colantonio explained.

Understandably, it is too early to get details about "Prey" DLC for now. More importantly, with how the game is built, players will find something new every time they start anew.

The creative director teased that "Prey" will offer new experience and stories every time a gamer plays again after completing it. This is thanks to the title's open-ended nature and multiple endings.

"It's impossible to see all the alien powers in one playthrough. So, you would have to play again and get different powers. Also, at some point, the story branches and you have to choose between doing one thing or another thing. They're mutually exclusive, so you can't do both," he went on to say.

Colantonio is confident that "Prey" will have a lot to offer that will engage fans not just to try it, but to come back to it and play it again.

He believes that "no two players will have exactly the same experience" when it comes to "Prey" as the game responds to whatever the gamers choose to do.

This means that every decision they make has an impact in the overall ending of the story. "That's a very powerful, immersive media for people," he said.

"Prey" will be released on May 5 on all platforms.