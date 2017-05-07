'Prey' News, Updates: Seven Cheats to Survive the Game

The long wait is over for avid gamers who have been looking forward to playing Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios' "Prey." The new game has just been released and is now playable on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Youtube/BethesdaSoftworksUKA screenshot from the official trailer of the upcoming video game titled "Prey."

While most gamers are interested to face what challenges this sci-fi shooter game has to offer, there are those who want to have the easiest way to play through the game.

Two major cheat trainers are currently available for players, and these include one that can be downloaded on the Wemod.com page. This trainer has a total of seven cheats, including Unlimited Health, Unlimited Suit Integrity, Unlimited Stamina, Unlimited Flashlight, Unlimited Items, No Reload and Ignore Neuro Mods Requirement.

Those who want to survive the attacks from the opponents may use the Unlimited Health cheat, while those who want to swing their wrenches endlessly may opt for the Unlimited Stamina.

Going into the dark areas of the game is pretty hard for normal players, but players who want to use cheat has a way through it—the Unlimited Flashlight. This cheat allows players to explore dark areas without having to turn on their lights again and again.

For players who do not find Unlimited Health necessary but want their environment suit to have additional buff as they pass through Talos 1, they can use the Unlimited Suit Integrity cheat. This will make it easier for them to traverse this space station.

Since "Prey" is a shooting game, players need to shoot their way to the end. However, reloading their guns may tend to be time-consuming. The No Reload cheat lets players fire their guns as much as they want without having to reload. The best gun to use when applying this cheat is the Gloo Gun, which is known for running out of bullets at the peak of tense moments.

Meanwhile, those who do not want to use these cheats may want to depend on the tips and tricks provided by Bethesda.