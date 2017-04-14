'Prey' One-Hour Free Demo Starts April 27

(Photo: Facebook/Prey)

Fans who cannot wait one more week before Bethesda's "Prey" remake launches can now play the game ahead of the release date. Bethesda is now offering a one-hour playable demo called "Prey Demo: Opening Hour" coming to the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One on April 27.

The new demo launches eight days ahead of May 5, the date of the official release of "Prey." Notably absent in the release announcement for the trial is a version release for the PC, as noted by GameSpot.

"Prey Demo: Opening Hour" puts the players behind the eyes of Morgan Yu, the lead scientist serving aboard the ill-fated Talos I space station. Players can choose to play as a male protagonist or a female Morgan, and Bethesda has previously revealed that some events will be influenced by the player's choice.

Arkane Studios, the team behind this new remake of "Prey," also mentioned that the environment can also change based on Morgan Yu's relationship with Alex Yu, head of the Talos I research station who also happens to be the brother of the protagonist.

The one-hour demo is summarized by a description from Bethesda's announcement. "Morgan Yu is about to have a very bad day. Aliens have escaped containment, dead bodies now litter the hallways of the Talos I space station, survivors are huddled together for safety, and the Typhon aliens are threatening to destroy everything you hold dear. As Morgan, you'll have to fight the invasion in order to save humanity."

Bethesda looks to be quite busy this month giving out previews to several games in its catalog. Aside from "Prey Demo: Opening Hour," the publisher also announced a "Dishonored 2" free demo version, as well as a seven-day trial event with unlimited access for "Elder Scrolls Online."

Watch the video below for an early look at the first 35 minutes of gameplay of the new "Prey" by Bethesda.