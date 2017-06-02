'Prey' Patch 1.04 Arrives; Adds PS4 Pro Support

Bethesda Softworks has recently released patch 1.04 for their newest first-person shooter and action-adventure video game titled "Prey." It mainly contained added support for the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Bethesda SoftworksA promotional photo of the video game "Prey."

Earlier this week, the game publisher announced the arrival of patch 1.04 through the game's official Reddit community forum page. The company also said: "We're anticipating the update to be released for PC and Xbox One later this week."

Bethesda and developer Arkane Studios have added several functions and improvements so the game runs well on the high-end PlayStation console. Bits of added support include enabling the screen-space reflections, enhancing the texture appearance, more texture memory for "stable streaming," and giving the visual shadows higher quality.

For better "Prey" gaming on the PS4 Pro, the developers also enhanced the game graphics' anisotropy by 16x from the initial 4x upon launch. With that, the texture of images in an oblique angle will get a tad more vivid. "Prey" patch 1.04 also intended to improve the game's visual fidelity.

Apart from several added functions and improvements specifically for PS4 Pro gaming, patch 1.04 also brought in some general game fixes based on the reported glitches since the game was released last May 5.

Players will no longer face any issue in finishing the Disgruntled Employee mission even if they were able to find Grant Lockwood before they started the challenge. Developers have also fixed the bug that caused a mission to break when a Glooing Cook appeared between objectives.

The bug that prevented Sarah Elazar from supplying the code for Cargo Bay B was also addressed. Players have also reported previously that Aaron Ingram tended to back out whenever he was released in Psychonotrics — patch 1.04 is said to fix that as well.

There were also glitches that caused players to lock themselves up in the pharmaceuticals office in Trauma and also made Superfruits appear flat even when they were fully grown. Luckily, these have also been fixed by the recent patch.

About a month since it was released, "Prey" is doing pretty good in the market as far as critics' and users' reviews are concerned. According to the ratings aggregator site Metacritic, the game has overall marks (from critics) of 81 on PC, 79 on the PS4, and 86 on the Xbox One.