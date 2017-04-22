'Prey' Release Date, Gameplay News: Bethesda Launches New Video Featuring Talos 1 Space Station

Bethesda has released another video for Arkane Studios' upcoming sci-fi action-shooter game titled "Prey."

Youtube/Bethesda Softworks A screenshot from the official trailer of the video game "Prey."

In the latest promotional video titled "A Guided Tour of Talos I," viewers are given a proper introduction to the setting of "Prey" — a mysterious moon-orbiting space station.

The game's protagonist Morgan Yu arrives at Talos I in the wake of what Arkane Studios describes to be an outbreak. For gamers, the exploration of Talos I in-game is the only way for them to successfully unearth the space station's secrets.

According to GameRant, the most exciting reveal in the latest promotional video is the scope of openness of the Talos I space station in the game. Players will get to thoroughly explore the mysterious space station, with the entirety of what Arkane has built made available for gamers to visit by the end of the game. The game is described as an onion, as gamers are required to peel off every layer of the game to reach its center.

The footage also showcases how the alien threat in Talos I is not the only hazard that gamers will have to deal with while playing "Prey." The space station itself is a hindrance to the mission and a hazard to the players' safety. Aside from being wary of streaming fire jets in the middle of hallways, they will also have to deal with zero gravity and scenarios where the playable character will be unable to breathe.

Bethesda has tied in the recent video launch with a special contest, the grand prize of which is a trip to Space Camp. Other prizes include a 4K 65-inch television, a speaker system and a Prey-themed custom console.

"Prey" is scheduled to launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC beginning on May 5. A free demo which features the first hour of gameplay will also be made available on April 27 for the PS4 and the Xbox One.