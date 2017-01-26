'Prey' Release Date, Gameplay Trailer Update: Preorder Bonuses Revealed; Title Comes Out on May 5

Gamers who have been waiting for the release date of "Prey" can finally relax as a game developer Arkane confirmed that it will come out on May 5. A gameplay trailer has also been released to reveal the perks that come with the preorder.

YouTube/BethesdaSoftworksUKA scene from the launch trailer of "Prey," featuring sci-fi scenes and weapons

"Prey" will come to PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC in a couple of months, but before that, players may want to indulge themselves by watching the video trailer that shows what the game is all about. A lot has been featured in the clip, including some creepy alien enemies and sci-fi weapons that can be used to take them down. However, according to iDigiTimes, there is a creepy scientist searching for people to test his experiment.

It is interesting to note, though, that the game may not concentrate entirely on combat. A segment from the trailer shows that the player is putting out a fire by shooting foam. This may indicate that a puzzle-type mode will come along the combat, which can be compared to what "DOOM" has.

"In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever — but things have gone terribly wrong," reads the game description on Steam.

"The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities," the description further notes.

"Prey" is already available for preorder and those who will opt to buy one can get several bonuses such as the Cosmonaut Shotgun pack, which already carries the Margrave shotgun that has been with Morgan Yu's family for years, two Medkits, three Neuromods that can be used to get new abilities, a starter kit to build weapons and tools, an upgrade to preserve the resources and a Fabrication plan to make Shotgun Ammo.

"Prey" has been long anticipated following the numerous challenges that the title has endured. It was announced five years ago, but was canceled by Bethesda. Then, after a new developer started working on the game, it has been reimagined to offer Sci-fi features and other new attributes.