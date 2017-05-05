'Prey' Release Date Latest News: Launch Trailer Unveiled

Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi adventure video game "Prey" is scheduled to be released today, May 5, and the game publisher has unveiled its official launch trailer to celebrate the occasion.

(Photo: YouTube/BethesdaSoftworksUK)A screenshot from the official trailer of the upcoming video game titled "Prey."

The trailer showcases some of the abilities that gamers will be able to develop while they play the video game on board the spaceship, Talos I. It also shows off some of the many enemies that will be hunting gamers down as they roam the decks of the ship.

The video also provides a brief look at Alex Yu, the brother of the player-character. Alex is the head of Talos I, and game developer Arkane Studios recently revealed that the space station will change depending on the player's relationship with Alex's character.

According to Bethesda (via Gameranx):

"When you awaken aboard the Talos I space station, you that find you are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever — but things have gone terribly wrong. Talos I has been overrun by an alien force, and you must stop the Typhon threat from destroying humanity. As Morgan Yu, and mankind's last hope, fend off the alien infestation armed with the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. It's up to you to uncover the mysteries of Talos I and safeguard the world from the Typhon threat."

"Prey" is a reimagining of the 2006 original video game, and serves as a replacement for the canceled sequel that was supposedly being developed in the past at Human Head Studios. The new title is also considered as spiritual successor to the 1994 video game "System Shock," while some think the game is inspired by "BioShock."

For those who want to test the game before they decide to purchase its full version, a demo of "Prey" is currently available on the PlayStation and Xbox One. This demo version provides and full-hour of gaming experience. However, should gamers decide to acquire the full game, game saves in the demo won't be transferrable to the complete version.

"Prey" is set to be released today, May 5, on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC.