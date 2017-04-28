'Prey' Release Date News: Bethesda Reveals PC System Requirements; PS4, Xbox One File Sizes

As "Prey" arrives on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week, Bethesda has released a condensed version of the game's most important details.

Youtube/Bethesda Softworks A screenshot from the official trailer of the video game "Prey."

In a new post, the publisher reveals what players will need before the game arrives, including the type of gaming rig and the amount of free space the game will take up on consoles when it becomes available for pre-loading.

Bethesda revealed that on PS4, players need at least 42 GB to install the game. On the other hand, 38 GB is needed on Xbox One. While the actual game will take up considerably less space than that, the game developer explained why users need to free up their memories for the game. According to Bethesda, "a patch will be available on launch day [May 5], which will require additional space."

For players who will run the game on PC, the recommended specs are different. Here are the complete "Prey" PC system requirements and video settings:

"Prey" Minimum Requirements

CPU : Intel i5-2400, AMD FX-8320

: Intel i5-2400, AMD FX-8320 GPU : GTX 660 2 GB, AMD Radeon 7850 2 GB

: GTX 660 2 GB, AMD Radeon 7850 2 GB Memory: 8 GB

"Prey" Recommended Specs

CPU : Intel i7-2600K, AMD FX-8350

: Intel i7-2600K, AMD FX-8350 GPU : GTX 970 4 GB, AMD R9 290 4 GB

: GTX 970 4 GB, AMD R9 290 4 GB Memory: 16 GB

Settings

Object Detail

Shadow Quality

Texture Quality

Anisotropic Filtering

Anti-Aliasing

Horizontal Field of View

Screen Space Directional Occlusion

Screen Space Reflections

"Prey" Launch Global Unlock Times

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Midnight by territory, May 5

PC

Midnight EDT, May 5

News about the PC system requirements came out on the same day that the demo for "Prey" was released for free on PS4 and Xbox One. The said trial offers players an hour-long glimpse into the life of Morgan Yu, the lead scientist on the Talos I space station.

Previously, Bethesda revealed that "Prey" will allow gamers to choose whether to play as a male or female Morgan. Also, events in the game will pan out differently depending on the options chosen by the player.