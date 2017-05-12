'Prey' Tips and Tricks: What Players Should Know Before They Start Playing

It has been a week since "Prey" came out in the market, and luckily, helpful tips and guides are now available as well.

Bethesda SoftworksA promotional photo of the video game "Prey."

"Prey" is a reboot to the same title franchise that released its first game in 2006 and was created by Human Head Studios. The 2017 release was developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks.

The game lets players control protagonist Morgan Yu who is digging for more information about an alien species called the Typhon. The action and adventure starts when the Typhon escape from their containment.

Players Don't Have to Play the First "Prey" Game

Kotaku has gathered some of the most basic but extremely helpful tips for players who are about to start playing "Prey." Their first tip is to not bother learning about how to play the 2006 release since the 2017 title comes with a completely new set of mechanics.

There are Lots of Ways to Replenish Health Stats

Additionally, the news outlet tipped that the game actually provides a lot of ways for players to replenish their health status. The most common way to heal is through medical kits and consuming food and drinks.

Kotaku added that simply drinking through water fountains, coolers and sinks can also increase a player's health. The said water sources can raise the "well fed" status which in effect will up the health points.

Getting the Shotgun Early On Will Help

It was revealed that players will be outgunned early on in the game. To counter this, they are advised to collect the shotgun weapon in the Talos lobby security. Players who are not yet given access to the place can actually make a shortcut with the help of some pipes.

Learn What Skill/Upgrade to Prioritize

"Prey" is not stingy in terms of offering upgrades. However, just like other games, some upgrades should be prioritized. For this game, it would be the Necropsy upgrade.

In "Prey," players get skill points with Neuromods which can be crafted or found in the wild. However, Neuromods are very rare items in the game. Even the materials needed to create them are hard to find.

So Forbes suggested that players should invest at least four points to the Necropsy upgrade because it will help them get multiple harvests of materials necessary for crafting Neuromods.