'Prey' Update 1.05: Latest Patch Fixes Important PS4 Issues and More

(Photo: Bethesda Game Studios) A promotional image for "Prey."

The latest update for "Prey" has arrived, at long last addressing the glaring issues that plagued players of all platforms, particularly those on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PS4 Pro (PS Pro).

The patience-testing screen-tearing and stuttering issue that came to light back in June should no longer pester gamers who are using the Sony consoles to play the first-person shooter video game.

Update 1.05, as the latest "Prey" patch is officially referred to, also comes with fixes for issues in other platforms including Artificial Intelligence or AI-related crashes and ones that take place when mimicking bass guitar in the Yellow Tulip.

The bugs that cause crashes when level transitioning to Life Support and during combat with Phantoms were also dealt with in the "Prey" update.

Players will also notice that after Update 1.05, they should be able to reboot Power Plant for the "Reboot" mission without being blocked after eliminating the Technopath in Life Support.

Bethesda Game Studios also added weapon malfunction text for when weapons jam in "Prey" while players should also feel increased wrench range and strength of melee aim assist.

"Wrench now always staggers mimics (interrupts attacks). Mimics stand further back to prevent players having to look down too much," the developer explains in the patch notes.

"Prey" Update 1.05 will also see extra items gained through passive neuromods including organs and tumors from Necropsy or spare parts through Dismantle now stack automatically as they should be in the player's inventory.

Another change to take note of now allows players to spawn in the correct location when traveling from Shuttle Bay to other locations. The complete patch notes can be found on Reddit.

Update 1.05 is clearly aimed at eliminating bugs for a smoother gaming experience in "Prey" rather than adding new features. It was in Update 1.04 where Bethesda incorporated visual enhancements.