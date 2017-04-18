Priest Forgives and Prays for Pro-Abortion Woman Who Struck Him With Her Car

A Catholic priest quickly forgave and prayed for a pro-abortion advocate after she drove a minivan into him.

Father Joseph Klee of Columbus, Ohio had to be taken to the emergency room of a hospital for treatment after he injured his hand while trying to avoid getting struck by the vehicle, LifeSite News reported.

"I've prayed for this woman and have resisted sentiments of resentment," he said.

Klee was with a group of pro-life advocates holding a vigil outside an abortion clinic when the incident happened recently.

The priest said he and a fellow pro-lifer saw the woman trying to take away some of their anti-abortion signs showing graphic abortion images.

They ran after the woman who quickly got into her minivan. Klee placed himself in front of the vehicle in an effort to stop the woman who stole their signs.

It was then that the she drove into the priest.

"She revved up the engine and appeared to not care that I was right against the front of the vehicle," Klee said. "As she tore away and I stepped aside, my hand got caught in the grille of the van."

While showing forgiveness to the woman who attacked him, Klee said it's important to take a firm stand in defending life.

"Pro-lifers need to 'push back' some now and then," he said.

Last month, a 20-week abortion ban took effect in Ohio, Cleveland.com reported.

The law, dubbed the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, was signed by Gov. John Kasich in December. It prohibits abortions at the 22nd week of pregnancy or after a fetus has reached 20 weeks or more post-fertilization.

Doctors found to have violated the law face fourth-degree felony charges, punishable by up to 18 months in prison.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation aimed at cutting government funding to organizations in the U.S. that perform abortions, reports said.

The bill passed the Senate last month after Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote.

Catholic Online noted that former president Barack Obama had prohibited states from withholding funds from abortion facilities under the claim that these facilities also provide family planning and medical services.