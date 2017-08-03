Prince Albert of Monaco Warns Megan Markle About the Media Scrutiny That Comes With Dating a Royal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship continues to be under scrutiny, especially as reports suggest that a wedding is in the cards for the couple. Prince Albert of Monaco shared a piece of advice for the "Suits" actress for dealing with the "onslaught" of media scrutiny that comes with dating a royal.

USA Network Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle in USA Network's legal drama series "Suits."

"The only kind of advice I can offer is the British expression: 'Keep calm and carry on,'" Prince Albert said in an interview with People (via Elle UK). He explained that learning royal protocol, coupled with the press' intrusion, can be pretty difficult.

Although the royal gave props to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for "having a good deal of success so far," he warned the sooner or later the actress will have to face the full onslaught.

"Being an actress, in a way, gets you a little prepared but nothing really can prepare you for the constant pace of it," he said, adding, "Particularly now that the pace has changed so much. It's hard for anyone to handle."

He made reference to his wife, Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer, who also found it difficult to deal with the news and media following that comes with being a royal.

Prince Albert, who is the son of actress Grace Kelly, said she taught them to protect their own private lives. However, while doing so, he also said that it is necessary to face the press at certain moments.

The media has been paying close attention to Meghan Markle more than ever. Even when she's filming in Toronto, Canada for "Suits," the media still have their eyes on her. It was previously reported that the actress, who plays paralegal Rachel Zane in "Suits", was spotted scouting for bridal gowns in Toronto.

The press also noticed that she's been wearing a gold band around her thumb, which was reportedly a gift from Prince Harry. The ring is allegedly just one of the many gifts Harry has given Meghan to indicate his love and commitment to her.