Prince George Starts School: Kate Middleton, Prince William to Join Son on First Day

Four-year-old Prince George will officially start preparatory school at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday, Sept. 7. His parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, will see him through his first day.

REUTERS/Christian Charisius Prince George will have his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William at his school on the first day this September.

A statement from Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be at the school to escort the young prince. Helen Haslem, the Head of Lower School at Thomas's, is expected to meet the royal family upon their arrival.

Thomas's Battersea is known as a school for cosmopolitan parents. Fees to attend this institution is speculated to amount to almost $23,000 a year (£17,604) per child but the school is also regarded as one of the best in the country.

Thomas's Battersea develops children who are competent in academic subjects. But more than that, the school puts emphasis on arts and design, language and communication, and values.

"We place a greater emphasis on a set of core values which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers," headmaster Ben Thomas stated.

Some of the more famous graduates of the school are music artist Florence Welch, model and actress Cara Delevingne as well as British singer and actress Charlotte Ritchie. A total of 540 kids attend the institution yearly until age 13.

Photographers will be expected to follow Prince George and his mom and dad on his first day. The headmaster informed the parents of the other children last March that the prince will be attending the school in the fall, and thus, paparazzi might be expected near the school grounds from time to time.

Parents should also expect that Middleton and Prince William will be doing regular school runs and will be familiar faces at the school's drop off point.

Meanwhile, Prince George's sister Princess Charlotte will attend a nursery school near Kensington Palace. Royal watchers said that the princess will follow her brother by the time she's old enough to attend preparatory school as well.