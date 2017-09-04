Prince Harry and Girlfriend Meghan Markle News: Couple Concludes African Safari Trip In Style

REUTERS / Jason Reed The 32-year-old Prince Harry spent a three-week safari tour in Africa with girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Details about the romantic African safari getaway that Prince Harry gifted to his girlfriend Meghan Markle are finally revealed.

According to reports, the couple ended their three-week trip in Africa with a stay at the Tongabezi Lodge, a £1,200-a-night resort strategically located on the banks of Zambia's Zambesi river. The luxurious property is reportedly 12 miles from the Victoria Falls.

Based on the resort's website, those who are planning to stay at the Tongabezi Lodge have the luxury to do what they want.

"There is no set pattern to days at Tongabezi. Guests do as much or as little as they wish, with game drives, bush walks and boating trips all included in the price. Take a short guided tour of the majestic Victoria Falls. You can also enjoy them from inside the gorge, from Livingstone Island and from the air," the description stated.

The couple also enjoyed their privacy in the property, since it can only accommodate 26 guests at a time. It also houses a romantic floating restaurant that reportedly served a number of revered diners over the years, including the Duke of Westminster.

Speculations claimed that the couple had a great time rafting down the river during their time at the Tongabezi Lodge. They might even have taken a helicopter ride towards the Livingstone Island.

For their first night in the continent, the 32-year-old British royalty and the "Suits" star opted to stay at the Meno-a-Kwena tented bush camp in Botswana, where they reportedly had a light lunch before retreating to their £650-a-night tent.

A source reportedly told the Daily Mail that the couple had a good time during their stay. "They greeted the staff and enjoyed lunch with a glass of wine," the source stated. "Later they went up the sandy path away from the main camp, hand-in-hand, to their prime spot overlooking the river."

The African safari trip was said to be Harry's gift to his girlfriend for her 36th birthday.

