Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement Rumors: Actress Spotted With Gold and Diamond Ring

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating for about a year, and everyone is convinced that the two will eventually walk down the aisle. Engagement rumors surround the couple once again after Markle was seen wearing a gold and diamond ring.

REUTERS/Stefan WermuthPrince Harry is rumored to be engaged to 'Suits' actress Meghan Markle.

The "Suits" actress was spotted wearing the ring on her right thumb, though there was no indication that it is an engagement ring. Regardless, rumors that Prince Harry has popped the big question have begun to swirl again online.

It is likely, though, that the ring is another one of Prince Harry's gifts to Markle. After all, it has been said that he has been showering her with jewelry.

Prince Harry’s love interest @MeghanMarkle looking fabulous in the new Birks Rosée du Matin flex ring in yellow gold with diamonds. (Photo credit: @DailyMail) A post shared by Mayors Jewelers (@mayorsjewelers) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

However, just because it was not an engagement ring does not mean that the couple have no plans to tie the knot. A source apparently told PEOPLE that Prince Harry has every intention of marrying the actress, but it may take some time before he gets down on one knee because he wants to make sure Markle is comfortable.

"He wants her to acclimatize to it all. It's such a whole different world to move into — there's so much to get used to," Majesty's Ingrid Seward told the publication. "He's really in love with her, but wants to give it his best crack."

Despite speculations about Markle's role in "Suits," it has been said that the actress will still be a part of the upcoming seventh season. However, her commitment to future seasons have yet to be set in stone. Her co-star, Patrick J. Adams, recently told Entertainment Tonight that he feels overjoyed for Markle.

"Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She's super excited," Adams said. "I'm super happy for her and she's been such a pro in this season and it's going so well."