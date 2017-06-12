Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement Rumors: Royal 'Happier Than He's Been for Many Years' With 'Suits' Actress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been steadily dating for months now and it is speculated that the couple will tie the knot soon.

Reuters/Frank Augstein Prince Harry is reportedly serious about his relationship with Meghan Markle

Harry's relationship with the "Suits" actress is reportedly growing stronger each day, with a source telling Express that the royal bachelor is "happier than he's been for many years" and that "there's a definite chemistry between them."

People also reported that Harry has introduced Markle to his family, including his father Prince Charles. Other reports indicated that Queen Elizabeth II is fully supportive of his grandson's relationship.

Sources close to the couple have said that they are pretty serious about each other, and a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement is likely to happen soon.

The couple took their relationship to a new level by attending gatherings together. In March, the "Suits" actress joined Harry at his friend's wedding in Jamaica. Markle would later be invited to Pippa Middleton's wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Pippa, the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, decided on a "no ring, no bring" policy, which meant Markle could not be invited to the church ceremony since she's wasn't wed or engaged to Prince Harry.

Although she was not photographed at the event, onlookers said Markle was at the reception but was unable to sit beside her royal beau. According to The Telegraph, Markle arrived in time for the evening festivities wearing a stunning maroon backless gown. She was accompanied by Prince Harry upon arrival.

Soon after the wedding, Markle made her first appearance at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, where the "Suits" cast did a live table read of their pilot episode. The actress just smiled and said nothing when asked about the engagement rumors. Her co-star, Patrick J. Adams, said that Markle is happy with her relationship with the royal.